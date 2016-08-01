FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia's Fairfax Media warns of $759 mln writedown, citing tough market
August 1, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

Australia's Fairfax Media warns of $759 mln writedown, citing tough market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian newspaper publisher and radio broadcaster Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it will make nearly A$1 billion ($759 million) in impairment charges for fiscal 2016 to reflect "market realities".

The publisher of the Australian Financial Review, the Sydney Morning Herald and other newspapers said in a statement it expected to make impairment charges totalling A$989 million when it reports full-year earnings on Aug. 10.

The Sydney-based company was previously expected to post a net profit of A$145 million for the year to June 30, according to the average forecast of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

$1 = 1.3184 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
