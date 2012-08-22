Australia's Fairfax H2 profit down 36 pct, slashes asset value

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian newspaper group Fairfax Media on Thursday posted a 36 percent fall in second-half underlying net profit, close to analyst forecasts, and said sales for fiscal 2013 had started out 10 percent below a year ago.

Fairfax wrote down the value of its assets by A$2.8 billion ($2.92 billion), saying the outlook had worsened considerably over the course of the second half of the year.

Difficult trading conditions were likely to continue, the publisher said.

Fairfax, which is slashing almost one-fifth of its staff as readers and advertisers switch to online media, posted underlying net profit of A$69.7 million in the six months to June 24, according to calculations by Reuters, from A$108.4 million a year earlier.

Market forecasts averaged A$68.3 million, according to five analysts polled by Reuters.

Core net profit for fiscal 2012 was A$205.4 million, from A$273.8 million a year earlier, Fairfax said.

Before the result, the average analyst forecast for fiscal 2013 core net profit was for A$187.2 million.

Earlier this month, Fairfax shares hit a record intraday low below A$0.50. The stocks closed Wednesday at A$0.565.

Mining heiress Gina Rinehart, the Asia-Pacific region’s richest woman, has a stake of around 15 percent. ($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)