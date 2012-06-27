Fairfax denies top shareholder Rinehart seat on board

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fairfax Media said on Wednesday it was not inviting mining magnate and top shareholder, Gina Rinehart, to join its board after failing to reach agreement on the newspaper publisher’s charter of editorial independence.

Rinehart, the Asia-Pacific region’s richest woman with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $18 billion, has built an 18.7 percent stake in the publisher of the Australian Financial Review and Sydney Morning Herald. Rinehart had been seeking up to three seats on the board.

“I regret that agreement has not been reached for Mrs Rinehart to join the Fairfax Media board of directors,” Fairfax Chairman Roger Corbett said in a statement.

“I hope that this might be possible in the future. However key elements yet to be agreed include acceptance of the charter of editorial independence as it stands and the Fairfax board governance principles as agreed by all existing directors.” (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)