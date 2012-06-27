FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fairfax denies top shareholder Rinehart seat on board
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Fairfax denies top shareholder Rinehart seat on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fairfax Media said on Wednesday it was not inviting mining magnate and top shareholder, Gina Rinehart, to join its board after failing to reach agreement on the newspaper publisher’s charter of editorial independence.

Rinehart, the Asia-Pacific region’s richest woman with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $18 billion, has built an 18.7 percent stake in the publisher of the Australian Financial Review and Sydney Morning Herald. Rinehart had been seeking up to three seats on the board.

“I regret that agreement has not been reached for Mrs Rinehart to join the Fairfax Media board of directors,” Fairfax Chairman Roger Corbett said in a statement.

“I hope that this might be possible in the future. However key elements yet to be agreed include acceptance of the charter of editorial independence as it stands and the Fairfax board governance principles as agreed by all existing directors.” (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.