FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big block of shares in Australia's Fairfax traded -data
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 5, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Big block of shares in Australia's Fairfax traded -data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - A line of 86.5 million shares in Australia’s Fairfax Media worth about A$50 million ($51 million) changed hands in late trade on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Local media reported the sale, representing close to 3.7 percent of the company, was undertaken by mining magnate Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd.

Hancock last week said it might sell down its near-19 percent stake if Fairfax’s chairman continued to deny it representation on the board.

Hancock was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9730 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.