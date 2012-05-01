FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fairfax Financial loss narrows on underwriting results
May 1, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Fairfax Financial loss narrows on underwriting results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 1 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by respected investor Prem Watsa, said its quarterly loss narrowed from a year earlier because of stronger underwriting results and lower investment losses.

The Toronto-based company said on Tuesday it lost $1.3 million, or 69 cents a share, in its first quarter, compared with a loss of $240.6 million, or $12.42 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a loss of $3.10 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

