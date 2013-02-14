FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fairfax Financial rebounds to profit on investments
February 14, 2013 / 10:22 PM / in 5 years

Fairfax Financial rebounds to profit on investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, said on Thursday it rebounded to a fourth-quarter profit from a year-before loss, due to investment gains.

The Toronto-based company earned $404.1 million, or $18.90 a share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with a year-before loss of $771.5 million, or $38.47 a share, when the company took a hedging-related charge.

Analysts had expected a profit of $8.90 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

