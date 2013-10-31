FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fairfax Financial takes loss on investments
October 31, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Fairfax Financial takes loss on investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd , the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, reported a third-quarter loss on Thursday, due largely to unrealized losses in its investment portfolio.

The Toronto-based company, which is leading a $4.7 billion bid for smartphone maker Blackberry, posted a net loss of $571.7 million, or $29.02 a share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

That compared with a year-before profit of $33.4 million, or 84 cents a share.

