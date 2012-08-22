S&P says outlook on Fairfield, Calif. negative

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised on Wednesday its outlook on debt issued by Fairfield, California, to negative from stable, citing budget shortfalls if voters reject a local tax measure.

S&P in a report noted that Fairfield faces projected deficits over the next two fiscal years that could deplete its general fund reserves should voters reject a local sales tax measure in November and the city fails to adjust its budget. The rating agency also said its outlook reflects uncertainty around property tax revenue following the dissolution of the city’s redevelopment agency.

At the same time, S&P affirmed its ‘A’ long-term rating on pension obligation bonds issued by Fairfield, located midway between San Francisco and Sacramento, California’s capital.