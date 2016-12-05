FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consolidated Communications to buy FairPoint in $1.5 bln deal
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 9 months ago

Consolidated Communications to buy FairPoint in $1.5 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Data service provider Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy broadband service provider FairPoint Communications Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $1.5 billion, including debt.

Shareholders of FairPoint Communications will receive 0.73 shares of Consolidated Communications for each share held.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenue of more than $1.5 billion, Consolidated Communications said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

