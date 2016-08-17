FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hedge fund Maglan demands removal of four FairPoint board members -letter
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 17, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Hedge fund Maglan demands removal of four FairPoint board members -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Maglan Capital on Wednesday demanded that telecom carrier FairPoint Communications remove four board members, stepping up the pressure on a company whose shares it thinks could trade 70 percent above their current value.

In a letter sent to the board and FairPoint Communications CEO Paul Sunu on Wednesday, and seen by Reuters, the hedge fund's two founders said they want board members Dennis Austin, Michael Mahoney, David Treadwell, and Wayne Wilson to "immediately tender their resignations" and warned they would push for a special meeting if no action is taken. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.