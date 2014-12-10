BRIEF-Fair Value REIT sells two properties in Schleswig-Holstein

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG

* Sells two properties in Schleswig-Holstein at a profit

* Says sale proceeds totalled 3.5 million euros, which was higher than IFRS carrying amounts

* Says doctors’ practice and health centre in Pinneberg was sold to an asset management company from Denmark, purchase price of 3.25 million euros

* Says purchase price for office and residential building in Neumuensterof of 0.28 million euros was 13 pct higher than IFRS book value as of Dec. 31, 2013