BRIEF-Fair Value REIT sells two properties in Schleswig-Holstein
December 10, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fair Value REIT sells two properties in Schleswig-Holstein

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG

* Sells two properties in Schleswig-Holstein at a profit

* Says sale proceeds totalled 3.5 million euros, which was higher than IFRS carrying amounts

* Says doctors’ practice and health centre in Pinneberg was sold to an asset management company from Denmark, purchase price of 3.25 million euros

* Says purchase price for office and residential building in Neumuensterof of 0.28 million euros was 13 pct higher than IFRS book value as of Dec. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

