Grocery chain Fairway Market files for IPO
August 3, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

Grocery chain Fairway Market files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - High-end grocery store chain Fairway Market said it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering of its common shares with the U.S. market regulator on Aug. 2.

Reuters reported in May, citing sources familiar with the situation, that the company was considering going public.

The company, majority owned by private equity firm Sterling Investment Partners, did not provide details about the offering.

Fairway, which traces its origins to a fruit and vegetable stand in New York City in the 1930s, operates in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

