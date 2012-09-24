FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grocery chain Fairway Market files for IPO of up to $150 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Grocery chain Fairway Market files for IPO of up to $150 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Fairway Group Holdings Corp, the parent company of high-end grocery store chain Fairway Market, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.

Fairway, which traces its origins to a fruit and vegetable stand in New York City in the 1930s, operates in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

The New York-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies and William Blair will underwrite its IPO.

The company, majority-owned by private equity firm Sterling Investment Partners, said in August that it had confidentially filed for an IPO.

Monday’s filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Fairway intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “FWM”. It had a net loss of $11.9 million on sales of $554.9 million in the year ended April 1, 2012.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.