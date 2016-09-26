FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU set to clear $1.8 bln Wabtec, Faiveley deal - sources
September 26, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

EU set to clear $1.8 bln Wabtec, Faiveley deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Wabtec Corp's $1.8 billion bid for French rival Faiveley Transport on condition the U.S. rail component maker sell Faiveley's brake pad unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The European Commission is expected to give the green light this week, ahead of its Oct. 24 deadline, the people said.

Wabtec offered the concession in July after the EU competition enforcer said the deal to Create one of the world's largest public rail equipment companies would reduce competition and might lead to price hikes for customers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

