7 months ago
Falabella says to invest $4.0 bln in Latin America in 2017-2020
January 9, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 7 months ago

Falabella says to invest $4.0 bln in Latin America in 2017-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Latin American retailer Falabella said on Monday that it plans to invest $4.0 billion during the 2017-2020 period in the region to open 114 new stores and nine shopping malls, and to pay for expansions and remodeling work.

Santiago-headquartered Falabella, whose operations include department stores, supermarkets, home improvement centers, malls and financial services, is present in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

