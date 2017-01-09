Falabella says to invest $4.0 bln in Latin America in 2017-2020

SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Latin American retailer Falabella said on Monday that it plans to invest $4.0 billion during the 2017-2020 period in the region to open 114 new stores and nine shopping malls, and to pay for expansions and remodeling work.

Santiago-headquartered Falabella, whose operations include department stores, supermarkets, home improvement centers, malls and financial services, is present in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)