FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chile retailer Falabella's second quarter net profit up 2.5 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 31, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Chile retailer Falabella's second quarter net profit up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile's Falabella, one of Latin America's largest retailers, said late on Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit rose 2.5 percent compared with a year earlier, due to increased sales despite weak economic growth in the region.

Falabella reported a net profit of 118.3 billion pesos ($178.9 million) in the second quarter, slightly below a Reuters forecast for a profit of 121.6 billion pesos.

Sales for the group, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay, grew 5.6 percent to 2.12 trillion pesos ($3.2 billion).

$1 = 661.49 pesos on June 30 Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.