a year ago
Swiss private bank Falcon CEO replaced by board member-sources
September 1, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Swiss private bank Falcon CEO replaced by board member-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH/ABU DHABI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Falcon Private Bank has replaced Chief Executive Eduardo Leemann with board member Walter Berchtold, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Zurich-based Falcon, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), did not immediately respond to requests by phone and email for comment.

The departure comes amid Falcon's links with scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Falcon said in July it was cooperating with Singaporean investigators looking into banks' ties to 1MDB. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

