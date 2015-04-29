FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Falcon Private Bank's owners CEO reappointed board
April 29, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Falcon Private Bank's owners CEO reappointed board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank said it reappointed Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny, the chief executive of its Abu Dhabi-based owner, to its board.

Al-Husseiny is CEO of fund Aabar Investments, which bought Falcon from American International Group (AIG) in 2009. Al-Husseiny was on Falcon’s since then through 2013.

His return to Falcon’s board is effective immediately and he replaces James Sullivan, who resigned.

Aabar is majority-owned by International Petroleum Investment Co, a quasi-sovereign entity controlled by the Abu Dhabi government. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

