MOVES-Falcon Private Bank's owners CEO reappointed board

April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank said it reappointed Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny, the chief executive of its Abu Dhabi-based owner, to its board.

Al-Husseiny is CEO of fund Aabar Investments, which bought Falcon from American International Group (AIG) in 2009. Al-Husseiny was on Falcon’s since then through 2013.

His return to Falcon’s board is effective immediately and he replaces James Sullivan, who resigned.

Aabar is majority-owned by International Petroleum Investment Co, a quasi-sovereign entity controlled by the Abu Dhabi government. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)