CORRECTED-BRIEF-Falkland Oil & Gas says Edison is new exploration partner
June 26, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Falkland Oil & Gas says Edison is new exploration partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes Edison technical code to )

LONDON, JUNE 26 - LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd : * Completion of farm out agreement * Execution of farm out agreement and exploration update * Counterparty was Edison which was unable to conclude the farm out agreement at that time * Edison will farm in and earn a 25% interest in fogl ’ s northern area

licences * Edison will farm in and earn a 12.5% interest in fogl ’ s southern area

licences * Edison ’ s share of historical expenditures and drilling costs expected to be

of order of $50 million * In addition Edison will make a separate cash contribution to fogl of $40

million * Expects to receive the leiv eiriksson rig in July

