Family Dollar Q4 profit falls 66 pct, same store sales improve marginally
October 9, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Family Dollar Q4 profit falls 66 pct, same store sales improve marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Discount retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc, trying to ward off a hostile bid from a larger rival, reported a 66 percent fall in quarterly profit on the back of inventory write-downs, restructuring charges and merger fees.

Dollar General Corp last month took its $9.1 billion offer for Family Dollar hostile, directly approaching the shareholders after being spurned twice by the company. Family Dollar had said it was sticking with a lower $8.5 billion offer from Dollar Tree Inc instead.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended August 30 fell 66 percent to $34.5 million, or 30 cents per share from $102.2 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which operates over 8,000 stores in 46 states, said net sales rose 4.5 percent to $2.61 billion. Same-store sales rose 0.3 percent, after three straight quarters of decline. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

