Elliott nominates 7 candidates to Family Dollar board
October 17, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Elliott nominates 7 candidates to Family Dollar board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Advisors UK Ltd nominated seven candidates for election to Family Dollar Stores Inc’s board as it looks to push for a sale of the dollar store operator to bigger rival Dollar General Corp.

Elliot holds a stake of about 4.9 percent in Family Dollar, the hedge fund said in a statement on Friday.

Dollar General’s offer was “clearly superior” to Dollar Tree Inc’s bid, Elliot said in a letter to Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

