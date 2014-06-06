Icahn reports stake in Family Dollar Stores

June 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has reported a 9.39 percent stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc, and said he plans to talk to the convenience store operator about strategies, which may include exploration of strategic alternatives.

Shares of Family Dollar, struggling under declining sales and profit, rose about 10 percent in extended trading on Friday.

Icahn, known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing for management change, said he may seek board representation in Family Dollar. (r.reuters.com/nev89v) (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)