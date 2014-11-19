FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar General may have to shut more than 4,000 stores - NY Post
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar General may have to shut more than 4,000 stores - NY Post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp may need to divest more than 4,000 stores to win approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for its acquisition of Family Dollar Stores Inc, the New York Post reported, citing two sources close to the situation.

Dollar General has agreed to sell up to 1,500 stores as part of its $9.1 billion offer. It approached Family Dollar shareholders with its offer directly in September after twice being spurned by its smaller rival.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Dollar General could be forced either to raise its bid again or to divest more than double the number of stores previously pledged. (bit.ly/1AgITxs)

Family Dollar said in September it had been notified by certain state attorneys general that Dollar General’s bid would be investigated over competitive concerns.

Neither the FTC nor Dollar General could be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.