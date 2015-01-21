Family Dollar shareholders expected to vote for Dollar Tree merger -sources

(Reuters) - Family Dollar Stores Inc shareholders are expected to vote in favor of a pending $8.5 billion merger with Dollar Tree Inc despite a higher offer from Dollar General still on the table, according to people familiar with the matter.

The vote, which is scheduled for Thursday, comes after influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services said Dollar Tree’s proposal was in the best interest of shareholders and was more likely to close as it faces fewer antitrust hurdles than the Dollar General offer.

The deal needs approval of just over 50 percent of Family Dollar shareholders on record as of Oct. 30. Dollar Tree is close to crossing this threshold, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Spokesmen for Family Dollar and Dollar Tree declined to comment.

ISS had earlier asked Family Dollar’s shareholders to oppose Dollar Tree’s offer of $74.50 per share and consider Dollar General’s higher cash offer of $9.1 billion, or $80 per share.

Family Dollar’s chief executive, Howard Levine, said the Federal Trade Commission was likely to find between 3,500 and 4,000 stores that could pose a problem in a merger between Family Dollar and Dollar General. This was significantly more than the 1,500 stores that Dollar General had said it would shed to get the deal through.

Dollar Tree has said it would divest as many stores as required to get antitrust approval for the deal. According to Family Dollar, the FTC believes that only 310 stores might be problematic in a combination between Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

A potential merger between Family Dollar and Dollar Tree caps off a months-long takeover battle. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn last year had pushed Family Dollar to sell itself to Dollar General and had been openly criticial of Levine. Icahn has since sold his stake in the company.

Another activist investor, Trian Fund Management LP, run by Nelson Peltz, owns a 7.3 percent stake in Family Dollar, according to Thomson Reuters.

Trian’s chief investment officer, Edward Garden, has been a Family Dollar board member since 2011, and served on a committee of four directors that oversaw Family Dollar’s strategic alternatives including the Dollar Tree deal.