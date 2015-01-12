FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar Tree expects to divest less than 300 stores to buy Family Dollar
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar Tree expects to divest less than 300 stores to buy Family Dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc said it expects to divest less than 300 stores to buy larger rival Family Dollar Stores Inc, and had already identified potential buyers.

Dollar Tree said it would likely sign an agreement by the end of the month with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on the number of stores it would have to divest.

Potential buyers will be presented to the FTC for approval within a month, the company said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.