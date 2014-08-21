FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar General says Family Dollar did not disclose talks with Dollar Tree
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar General says Family Dollar did not disclose talks with Dollar Tree

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp said it had expressed an interest in merging with Family Dollar Stores Inc as early as June this year, but did not go ahead with an offer at that time as Family Dollar chief executive gave no indication that the company was in talks with Dollar Tree Inc .

Dollar General’s representatives had expressed an interest for a deal during a meeting with Family Dollar CEO Howard Levine on June 19, but he did not mention anything about an imminent sale, the company said in a letter to the Family Dollar board.

“At no time during this meeting did Mr. Levine indicate that there was a process, that there was any urgency to act or that there were discussions with another potential buyer,” Rick Dreiling, chief executive of Dollar General, said in the letter.

“Had we left the meeting with the belief that a sale of Family Dollar was imminent, we assure you that our course of action would have been different.”

As a result, Dollar General said it is now forced to factor a $305 million break-up fee into its offer. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.