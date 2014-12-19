FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Family Dollar to delay shareholder vote on Dollar Tree deal - CNBC
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Family Dollar to delay shareholder vote on Dollar Tree deal - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Family Dollar Inc will delay a shareholder vote on the potential acquisition by Dollar Tree Inc , CNBC said, citing sources.

Family Dollar will start the shareholder meeting and then adjourn it, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1zEZqsP)

The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 23

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Family Dollar, which rejected an $80 per-share bid from larger rival Dollar General Corp for a lower cash-and-stock deal from Dollar Tree, had earlier postponed its meeting from Dec. 11. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
