Dollar Tree says FTC wants 340 stores sold ahead of Family Dollar deal
April 7, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Dollar Tree says FTC wants 340 stores sold ahead of Family Dollar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has identified about 340 stores to be divested for the $8.5 billion takeover of Family Dollar Stores Inc to go through.

Dollar Tree said it expects all or almost all of the stores to be that of Family Dollar.

Family Dollar shareholders in January approved Dollar Tree’s $8.5 billion cash-and-stock offer, scuppering a higher hostile offer from Dollar General Corp. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

