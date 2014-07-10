FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family Dollar profit falls by a third
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Family Dollar profit falls by a third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Discount retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc’s quarterly profit fell by a third as the company resorted to discounts to clear inventory and competition intensified.

The company, which is under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn to put itself up for sale, said net income fell to $81.1 million, or 71 cents per share, from $120.9 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 3.3 percent to $2.66 billion in the third quarter ended May 31, from $2.57 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales fell 1.8 percent, the third straight quarterly decline. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.