Family Dollar's quarterly sales rise 3 pct
April 8, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Family Dollar's quarterly sales rise 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Family Dollar Stores Inc, the No. 2 U.S. dollar store chain, reported a 3 percent rise in sales in what is likely to be its last quarterly report as a public company.

Family Dollar has agreed to be bought by smaller rival Dollar Tree Inc for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock. The deal is expected to close in May.

The company’s net income fell to $76.7 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $90.9 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.80 billion from $2.72 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
