WASHINGTON, April 27 The Federal Trade Commission gave Sycamore Partners II, LP approval on Thursday to sell Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.

Sycamore bought the stores in 2015 when Dollar Tree was forced to sell them to win antitrust approval to buy the Family Dollar chain.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)