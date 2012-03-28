Family Dollar quarterly profit rises

March 28 (Reuters) - Family Dollar Stores Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as sales rose during the holiday season and it sold more food.

The second-largest U.S. dollar store chain behind Dollar General, has been adding hundreds of food items to its stores and giving many of the stores makeovers as it works on appealing to lower-income shoppers focused on buying essentials.

Family Dollar’s net profit rose to $136.4 million, or $1.15 a share, in its fiscal second quarter that ended on Feb. 25, from $123.2 million, or 98 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales at the chain, where most merchandise costs less than $10, rose 8.6 percent to $2.46 billion.