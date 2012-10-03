Family Dollar posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Family Dollar Stores Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by sales of food, but margins remained under pressure, and the company recorded a charge from a litigation settlement with some workers.

The discount chain said it had earned $80.9 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Aug. 25, up from $79.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the litigation charge, the company earned 75 cents per share in the latest period.

Sales rose 10.8 percent to $2.36 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.4 percent.