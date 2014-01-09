FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Family Dollar results show lower-income shoppers still pressured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Family Dollar Stores Inc on Thursday reported a weaker quarterly profit as the retailer discounted more than it had originally planned to win holiday shoppers.

The discount chain said its net income fell to $78 million, or 68 cents a share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $80.3 million, or 69 cents a share, a year earlier.

“Our core customers continued to face economic uncertainties, and the promotional environment intensified,” Chief Executive Officer Howard Levine said.

