Family Dollar to cut job, shut 370 stores to boost performance
April 10, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

Family Dollar to cut job, shut 370 stores to boost performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Family Dollar Stores Inc, a convenience store operator, said it would cut jobs, shut about 370 underperforming stores and lower prices on about 1,000 basic items.

The job cuts and store closures are expected to reduce annual operating costs by $40 million to $45 million beginning third quarter of fiscal 2014, the company said.

The retailer also said second-quarter net sales fell 6.1 percent to $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
