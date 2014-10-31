FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar General extends tender offer for Family Dollar again
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Dollar General extends tender offer for Family Dollar again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp extended for the second time its tender offer to acquire shares of Family Dollar Stores Inc, as less than 4 percent of Family Dollar’s shares had been tendered so far.

Family Dollar, which has spurned Dollar General’s takeover approaches twice, citing anti-trust concerns, has been pushing for a lower cash-and-stock deal from Dollar Tree Inc of $74.50 per share.

Dollar General said its tender offer would now expire on Dec. 31, instead of Oct. 31.

About 4 million shares, nearly 3.6 percent of Family Dollar’s total share capital of about 114 million, had been validly tendered into the offer as of Oct. 30, Dollar General said in a statement.

It had set Oct. 8 as the deadline for the tender offer, when it took its all cash $80 per share bid for Family Dollar hostile in September.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
