Family Dollar adjourns shareholder meeting on Dollar Tree deal

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Family Dollar Inc adjourned a special meeting of shareholders to vote on the company’s potential acquisition by smaller rival Dollar Tree Inc to Jan. 22 from Tuesday.

Family Dollar said it adjourned the meeting as there were not enough votes to adopt the Dollar Tree agreement.

The company had earlier set the meeting for Dec. 11, but postponed it to Tuesday.

Family Dollar agreed to be acquired by Dollar Tree for $8.5 billion in cash and stock after twice rejecting higher all-cash bids from bigger rival Dollar General Corp, citing antitrust concerns. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)