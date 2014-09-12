FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK-based Family Investments to merge with insurance firm Engage Mutual
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK-based Family Investments to merge with insurance firm Engage Mutual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - UK-based provider of child trust funds Family Investments said it plans to merge with Engage Mutual, a savings and insurance firm.

The Brighton, England-based Family Investments said the combined business is expected to have about 2 million customers and would oversee about 6 billion stg ($9.74 billion) of family assets. (bit.ly/1qp0vD4)

Simon Markey, chief executive of Family Investments will lead the joint venture and Christina McComb from Engage Mutual will be the chair.

Engage said that its unique 1 million stg customer benefit would continue even after the merger. (bit.ly/X3saNg)

Both companies have yet to seek approval on the merger from its members. ($1 = 0.6158 British Pounds) (Reporting By Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.