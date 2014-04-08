FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FamilyMart says to open 1,600 stores in Japan in 2014/15
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 8, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

FamilyMart says to open 1,600 stores in Japan in 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s FamilyMart Co Ltd , one of the country’s largest convenience store chain operators, said on Tuesday it will open 1,600 stores in Japan in the fiscal year that started on March 1, compared with 1,355 stores in the prior fiscal year.

The company also forecast a 6.2 percent rise in operating profit in 2014/15 to 46 billion yen ($446 million).

Last week, Seven and I Holdings Co, the operator of the world’s biggest convenience store chain 7-Eleven, said it would open a record 1,600 stores in Japan this fiscal year despite a sales tax hike on April 1 that is expected to dampen consumer sentiment. ($1 = 103.1250 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.