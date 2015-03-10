FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan retailers FamilyMart, UNY Group say agreed to merge
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 10, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Japan retailers FamilyMart, UNY Group say agreed to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - FamilyMart Co Ltd and UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday they were aiming to merge in autumn next year, a move that would create the No. 2 player in Japan’s convenience store industry.

The merger ratio and other details will be decided at a later date, the companies said in a joint statement. They said they would consider integrating their convenience store chains under a single brand, without elaborating.

FamilyMart, Japan’s No.3 convenience store chain, and UNY, the owner of fourth-ranked Circle K Sunkus, had said last week they were considering a merger, seeking to join forces amid intensifying competition in a saturated market. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

