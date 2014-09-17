FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Famous Brands says extends partnership with Total South Africa
September 17, 2014

BRIEF-Famous Brands says extends partnership with Total South Africa

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Famous Brands

* Famous Brands And Total South Africa Extend Partnership

* Expanded its existing relationship with strategic alliance partner, Total South Africa, to introduce a new offering to upper-end metropolitan service stations in petroleum supplier’s service station network

* Will simultaneously retain its current agreement with total South Africa to supply Mugg & Bean brand as exclusive coffee offering across petroleum business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

