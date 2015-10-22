FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Famous Brands H1 profit up 14 pct on resilient fast-food demand
October 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Famous Brands H1 profit up 14 pct on resilient fast-food demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest fast-food restaurant chain Famous Brands said on Thursday half-year profit rose 14 percent as consumers opted to eat out despite economic and household financial pressure.

The company, which owns chains such as Debonairs Pizza and Mugg & Bean, said in a statement headline earnings per share totalled 241 cents from 212 cents last year.

Africa’s pool of consumers with disposable income is expanding thanks to a decade of relative political stability and economic growth.

The company said “eating out has become part of the fabric of the social lives of the majority of middle-income and high-income”, despite consumers being short on cash as growth in many industries stalled.

Famous Brands raised its interim dividend by 23 percent to 190 cents per share. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

