Profits up at South African restaurants group Famous Brands
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Profits up at South African restaurants group Famous Brands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - Famous Brands, South Africa’s biggest fast-food restaurant chain, reported a 16 percent rise in profits on Monday, its fifteenth consecutive year of growth.

The company, which owns chains such as Debonairs Pizza and Mugg & Bean, said headline earnings per share totalled 541 cents for the year ended Feb. 29, up from 467 cents last year, on revenue up 31 percent at 4.3 billion rand ($273 million).

The company said group revenue growth was “attributable to organic and acquisitive growth, including healthy system-wide sales in the franchise Brand portfolio and integration of new business in the logistics and manufacturing operations”.

A total of 184 new restaurants were opened across the brand portfolio, bringing the total restaurant network to 2,614, the company said.

The Group’s target is to open a total of 48 new restaurants in the rest of Africa region in the year ahead.

Famous Brands declared a final dividend of 215 cents, raising the total dividend by 14 percent to 405 cents from 355 cents the previous year. ($1 = 15.7596 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

