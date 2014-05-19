BRIEF-Famous Brands FY pretax profit rises 23 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd
* FY revenue up 12% to R2.83 billion
* Operating margin at record high of 20.0% up from 18.5%
* Profit before tax up 23% to r567 million
* Headline eps up 20% to 406 cents
* Dividend up 20% to 300 cents per share
* Anticipates period ahead to feature intense competition as operators strive to retain and gain market share
* Margin pressure, which has been watchword for several years will become more acute, both at group and franchisee level
* Management anticipates period ahead to feature intense competition as operators strive to retain and gain market share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: