JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 20% to 150 cents * Says interim dividend per ordinary share up 35% to 108 cents * Says revenue up 17% to R1 184 million * Says R10.1 million has been budgeted for capital expenditure to further

enhance manufacturing capacity * Says roll-out of the steers and mugg & bean network has been prioritised for

the forthcoming period