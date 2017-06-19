Brazilian restaurants in U.S. not bothered by beef ban
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 23 Brazilian restaurants in the United States have no beef with the U.S. government's ban on meat from Brazil because the steaks they serve are all-American.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. antitrust enforcers have authorized legal action aimed at stopping the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel, alleging that the combined firm would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC, jointly with offices of the attorneys general in California and the District of Columbia, will file a complaint in federal district court seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the deal.
The two companies, who dominate their niche business, announced the deal in November 2016 as a merger of equals. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Washington Newsroom)
June 23 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading in the company's securities.