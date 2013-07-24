FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's Fan Milk says H1 net profit up 14 pct
July 24, 2013 / 8:33 PM / in 4 years

Ghana's Fan Milk says H1 net profit up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 24 (Reuters) - Ghana’s Fan Milk Limited said on Wednesday its first-half net profit rose nearly 14 percent to 14.85 million cedis ($7.12 mln) versus 13.05 million cedis a year ago on lower operating costs.

Earnings per share increased to 0.13 cedis from 0.11 cedis compared with the first six months of 2012. However revenue fell to 71.41 million cedis from 73.31 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

$1=2.0850 cedis Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier, Gary Hill

