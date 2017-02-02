9th Circuit revives lawsuit against Fannie over consumer reports

Government finance giant Fannie Mae will have to face a lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by falsely reporting that an Arizona couple had gone through a foreclosure, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a split decision by a three-judge panel on Tuesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the couple plausibly alleged that they were blocked from getting mortgage loans because of Fannie Mae’s reports, and a district court erred in dismissing the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k37pzV