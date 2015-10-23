FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie, Freddie sue Chicago to block real estate transfer taxes
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 23, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Fannie, Freddie sue Chicago to block real estate transfer taxes

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have filed a lawsuit to block the city of Chicago from taxing their sales of foreclosed properties.

In a complaint filed in Chicago federal court last week, the U.S. government-backed mortgage finance companies accused the city of ignoring Supreme Court precedent and federal statutes that exempt Fannie and Freddie from most state and local taxes. The lawsuit seeks an injunction barring the city from imposing a tax on any transfers of real estate to or from the mortgage finance firms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S0sMtX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.