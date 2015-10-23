Fannie, Freddie sue Chicago to block real estate transfer taxes

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have filed a lawsuit to block the city of Chicago from taxing their sales of foreclosed properties.

In a complaint filed in Chicago federal court last week, the U.S. government-backed mortgage finance companies accused the city of ignoring Supreme Court precedent and federal statutes that exempt Fannie and Freddie from most state and local taxes. The lawsuit seeks an injunction barring the city from imposing a tax on any transfers of real estate to or from the mortgage finance firms.

