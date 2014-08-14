FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pershing Square sues U.S. over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

Pershing Square sues U.S. over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Capital Management LP, the hedge fund firm run by William Ackman, on Thursday sued the U.S. government, claiming that its stripping of profits from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac unconstitutionally short changes investors in the companies’ common stock.

In a complaint filed with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., Pershing said the practice since 2012 of sweeping profits from government-controlled Fannie and Freddie into the U.S. Treasury as dividends creates a “windfall” for the government at the expense of shareholders.

It said the practice violates the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by taking private property for public use without just compensation. The lawsuit seeks damages and other remedies.

The Treasury Department and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie and Freddie, were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.